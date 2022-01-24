$523.76 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $523.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.50 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

