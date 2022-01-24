$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.58 million, with estimates ranging from $3.82 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anterix by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anterix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Anterix by 119.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

