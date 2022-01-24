63,555 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

