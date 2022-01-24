9,640 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $49,420,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CHRW stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

