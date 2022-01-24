$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $97.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

