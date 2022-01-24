$97.37 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $97.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $102.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $386.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.47 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 13,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

