a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.14

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 5017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.