a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.14

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 5017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.