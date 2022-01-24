Aavegotchi Achieves Market Cap of $125.99 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $125.99 million and $39.62 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,140,569 coins and its circulating supply is 62,376,406 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

