Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.