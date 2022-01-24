Abcam (LON:ABC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.51) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,274 ($17.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.94. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($24.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,614.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,528.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

