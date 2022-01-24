Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
ABST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. 211,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,967. The company has a market cap of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
