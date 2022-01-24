Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ABST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. 211,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,967. The company has a market cap of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth $188,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.