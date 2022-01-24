Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.00. 4,544,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.57 and its 200-day moving average is $348.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

