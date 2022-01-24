Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acerinox in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

