Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 9,244 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

