Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,330 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

