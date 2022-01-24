Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

