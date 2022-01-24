Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $382.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

