Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $833,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $157.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

