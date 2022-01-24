Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 1,723,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.