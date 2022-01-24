AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.56

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

