Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

