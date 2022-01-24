adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.70

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $139.74, with a volume of 120024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

