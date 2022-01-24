Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $29.66. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 15,407 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

