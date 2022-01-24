Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 215,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

