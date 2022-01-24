Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.21.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.