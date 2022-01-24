Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,747 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 531,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $88.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

