Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAA opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

