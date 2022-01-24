Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69.

