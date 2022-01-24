Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 475,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

