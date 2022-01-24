Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.