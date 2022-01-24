Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,358,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.