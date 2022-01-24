AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.03

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 37249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

