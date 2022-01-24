AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

