AhaToken (AHT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One AhaToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. AhaToken has a total market cap of $27.00 million and $1.39 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AhaToken has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,701,868 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

Buying and Selling AhaToken

