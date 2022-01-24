Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $70.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.