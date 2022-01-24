Alerus Financial (ALRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.06 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

