Alerus Financial NA Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

