Alerus Financial NA Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

