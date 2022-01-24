Alerus Financial NA Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.28 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.