Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $17.01 on Monday, hitting $445.77. 15,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,503. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.00 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $614.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

