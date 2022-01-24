Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

BIRD stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

