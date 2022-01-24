Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

