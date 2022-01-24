Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.52

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 4160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,207,177,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.