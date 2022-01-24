Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 741 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,024 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,954 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.