Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

