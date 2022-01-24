Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.