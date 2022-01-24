Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $205.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.