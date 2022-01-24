Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 49,162 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

