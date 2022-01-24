Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

