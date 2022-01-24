Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 41,466 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

